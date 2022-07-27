After the strengthening of the rains on CDMX, Civil Protection updated the Yellow Alert for this afternoon including another 5 municipalities, which already covers 13 demarcations, since the rainfall will be registered in a generalized way. There are already damages.

With this, according to the new publication of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), the Yellow Alert for rains will remain active until 9:00 p.m. with the inclusion of Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtemoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Miguel Hidalgo Y Venustiano Carranzawhich are added to Alvaro Obregon, Benito Juarez, Coyoacan, Cuajimalpa, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras Y Tlalpanwhere it was activated after 2:00 p.m.

Likewise, while noting that in these 13 demarcations heavy rains are forecast with accumulations of 15 to 29 mm, hail fall and winds of between 50 and 59 km/h, he pointed out that so far the electrical activity on CDMX it is concentrated in Iztacalco, Iztapalapa and Venustiano Carranza.

Meanwhile he C5 of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) reported that rain is recorded in Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Miguel Hidalgo, Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Madero, while the CDMX Metro already registers slow progress of its trains throughout the network due to rainfall abroad.

For its part, the National Water Commission (With water) coincided with the forecast of strong punctual rains, hail and gusts of wind of up to 50 km/h in the afternoon, although the federal agency reported that they will be registered in the 16 CDMX mayors’ offices.

Similarly, he pointed out that Mexico state Heavy rainfall will be in the regions of Amecameca, Atlacomulco, Chimalhuacán, Cuautitlán, Ecatepec, Ixtapan de la Sal, Izcalli, Lerma, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, Tejupilco, Texcoco, Tlalnepantla, Toluca, Valle de Bravo and Zumpango.

While the SGIRPC pointed out that so far the fall of two trees has been recorded, one of them in the Guerrero neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc City Hall, as well as the other in the Guadalupe Inn, Álvaro Obregón, in addition to three branches in the Doctores, Guerrero. and Roma Sur de la Cuauhtémoc. In addition, in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, several advertising screens fell off in the Tiber River, whose materials were recharged on two semi-fixed posts, with no injuries.

On the other hand, the SGIRPC and the SSC recommended that the population carry an umbrella or raincoat, in addition to taking extreme precautions against the possible fall of trees, branches or tarpaulins, as well as avoiding approaching streets and avenues with puddles or currents of water, as well such as avoiding pouring grease or garbage down the drain, and using the water that accumulates to water the plants.