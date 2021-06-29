Who have ABL or patent debts contracted between January 2019 and October of last year will have more time to catch up. The Buenos Aires government extended the term to join until August 31. Thus, they will not charge interest to those who pay their debt in a single payment. And the plan will stay in twelve payments without financing surcharges.

The payment plan has the same terms. That is, it reaches at debts of up to $ 1,500,000, without financing interest, contracted from January 2019 to October 2020.

Those who enrolled between February 1 and March 22 had the incentive of being able to pay in 6 installments and with a 100% interest reduction.

Now it remains the cancellation of interest until the last day of August for those who pay all their debt in a single installment. For this you have to download the ballot from the Single Fee Moratorium since agip.gob.ar.

Until August 31, the registration of the moratorium in the City for ABL and Patent debts is extended.

Step by Step

On the AGIP site you have to select “Your Ballot” and the tax to be paid. Then, choose the Quota 219/2021 option. The ticket has a barcode to pay in Easy Payment, Rapipago and Provincia NET, and an electronic code to pay through Homebanking, PagoMisCuentas, Link Pagos, Visa Home or Master Consultas. From the web you can pay with MasterCard and Maestro cards.

Those who choose to adhere to the installment facility plan may do so from the website with City Code and through CBU. The possibility of joining the Facilities Plan is maintained in up to 12 installments, without financing interests.

On the other hand, those who could not comply in 2020 with their payment plan for any tax can rehabilitate it until August 31 with the same conditions as the original plan. They must do it from the web page, through the “RePCa” application, with City Code.

To join and find more information, you must enter www.agip.gob.ar.

As reported at the time by the Government Administration of Public Revenue (AGIP), the moratorium was implemented “to accompany those taxpayers that during 2020 they were willing to pay but that, due to the difficult situation they went through throughout this period, they were unable to comply with their tax obligations “.

It is that the pandemic hit hard the Buenos Aires tax collection, which fell 18%, especially in the second semester. For this reason, in 2020 a 62% delay was registered in the payment of Patents and 50% in that of ABL.

SC