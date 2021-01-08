Amid the controversy over the Government’s request to the provinces to restrict nighttime circulation due to the increase in coronavirus cases, the Executive It extended until January 31 the limitations to enter the country and recommends those over 60 not to travel abroad.

It did so through the decree published this Friday in the Official Gazette, in which it establishes that the provincial and city authorities must “prioritize the limitation of movement at night” and may request assistance from the federal security forces.

The Government, in an administrative decision attached to the decree and entitled “Border closure“He informed that the limitations to enter the country are extended until the 31st of this month.

What the Government did was to extend until that date what was established in administrative decision 2252/20, published on December 24, 2020, in which, among other things, it suspended the “authorizations that had been granted for the air routes of the direct flights from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands, and bound for those countries, given the new lineage in the sequencing of local samples, regarding the entry of people ” . However, currently the only country with a ban is the UK.

Until the last day of January, the entry and exit of Argentines and residents (and foreigners previously authorized by immigration) will be carried out exclusively through the Ezeiza or San Fernando international airports, established as the only airports to enter Argentina. “

Entering the country requires the presentation of a negative PCR test and the completion of a mandatory 7-day quarantine.

Ezeiza Airport and San Fernando Airport are the only ones authorized to enter and leave the country. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

In addition, it suggests to those “over 60 years of age who or to people belonging to risk groups defined by the health authority, defer their trips abroad, when they do not respond to the development of essential activities.”

“The departure and re-entry to and from the country will imply acceptance of the sanitary and migratory conditions of the country of destination and of the Argentine Republic upon return, assuming the health, legal and economic consequences derived from it; such as the impossibility of starting the trip with symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the need to have a health service for the covid traveler abroad for medical coverage and / or isolation, and to report the places where the last 14 days prior to re-entry to the country, among others, “says the text.