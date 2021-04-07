Surely you already bought your tickets to see it in the cinema and you are watching the anime again in Netflix, but, you did not expect to have news of Demon Slayer in the manga section.

As you already know, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba came to an end in the pages of Shonen jump just when the series was gaining popularity in anime. Now that denouement left many people a bit upset by how it came so suddenly.

Now, we warn you that a lot of spoilers are coming, so be prepared, especially if you only watch the anime of Demon Slayer and you don’t read the manga a bit. Although, by now you must have run into that outcome that left many people not very happy.

What did they add to the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

As you surely know, instead of focusing on Tanjiro kamado and how his friends led their lives after defeating demons, the final chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba went into the future, many generations later, and showed the reincarnations of the protagonists.

In the last volume of the manga that compiles the chapters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we see that the ending extends a little more and now we do have a bridge between chapters 204 and 205. This conclusion focuses on adding new material to the last two pages of chapter 204 of the series, when Tanjiro and Nezuko They find their way back home

Tanjiro He reflects as he thanks everyone who helped them reach their happy ending, and they clean up their old home alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu, as seen through the chapter. However, the biggest difference is the ending that all other survivors get. Giyu Tomioka, Sanemi Shinazugawa and the family Kyojuro they live in peace.

In the pages of this new ending to Demon Slayer They create more of a bridge between chapter 204 and 205. Sumihiko Kamado dreams of those generations long ago confirms that Tanjiro and Kanao they became a couple. Nezuko and Zenitsu they became a couple with Inosuke and Aoi Kanzaki.

Now it only remains to wait for these pages of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba be edited in our country when that expected end arrives.

