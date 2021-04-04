Families with limited economic resources and in a situation of special vulnerability who have resided in Murcia for a year may present the rental aid until next April 30 inclusive, after the extension of the term decreed this Sunday by the Department of Housing directed by the mayor Paqui Pérez.

“We have extended the deadline because there are many holidays ahead and the offices enabled to submit applications will be closed,” said the owner of Housing, who understands that it is a very necessary aid that many families in the municipality need.

This extension will allow interested persons to have access to more time to submit required documentation, using the standardized models available in the electronic headquarters of the Murcia City Council, at the address https://sede.murcia.es/, in the municipal registries of Abenarabi, Plaza de Europa and Glorieta de España. They may also be presented at any municipal information office located in districts, as well as in the registries of the State and the Autonomous Community, or in any electronic registry of a public administration.

Requirements



To access these grants, which will be granted for a period of 12 months, may reach up to a maximum of 2,926 euros, applicants will have to meet the following requirements: the beneficiary or contract holder must be registered in the municipality of Murcia for a continuous year and immediately prior to the date of the application. Victims of gender violence are exempt from this requirement.

You must accredit about iWeighted annual income between 0.5 and 2.5 times the IPREM referred to the entire family unit; prove that the rental income in annual computation exceeds 25% of the weighted income of the family unit; not have debts with public administrations; the home must be located in the municipality of Murcia; and the maximum amount of the monthly rent of the house will be equal to or less than 550 euros.

Likewise, the subsidies, which will have a finalist nature, may be made compatible with those municipal financial aids for the attention of social needs and the rental supplement of non-contributory pensions. For the second consecutive year, the Department of Housing will award these aids by direct concession so that the payment is made in an agile way and that the tenants can have this money as soon as possible.