It seems that the lawsuit Eugenio Derbez 60 years old, with Televisa and Emilio Azcárraga Jean, 54, came to AMLO’s Mañanera, because within the discussion the Mayan Train was mentioned, where it is linked to the Mexican government, because within the fight the actor said that they were who acted before his veto.

Because it is a very controversial issue, which has been in the media and social networks for weeks, it was Elizabeth García Vilchis who said in the morning conference that they had nothing to do with said veto related to her career, since the Televisa owner Emilio Azcárraga Jean himself came out to deny it via Twitter where a thread was put together explaining everything.

“Derbez pointed out that they had canceled interviews on Televisa because they had received a memorandum, but this turned out to be a lie, Emilio Azcarraga himself, president of the Board of Directors of Televisa, denied them on his Twitter account,” Elizabeth García Vilchis commented. to rule out any external problem with the also Hollywood producer.

Another of the reasons that have been said on social networks why Eugenio Debez is upset with the powerful television station that saw him grow up, is because they did not interview him about his participation in the Oscars, nor about his movie The Valet, reason why which has attacked the company.

“So this conflict between individuals, for the rights of a program, Derbez used them to attract attention, alleging censorship of Televisa by government orders, all of which is obviously false,” was another of the comments made by Elizabeth García Vilchis to close the topic of entertainment that went viral on networks.

It may interest you:

For their part, the networks have reacted to this fight where they have told Eugenio Derbez everything, since they have branded him a hypocrite for the position that he supposedly wants to play as a victim before users, but apparently things have gotten out of control With this media fight which continues to be talked about, the actor also said that he will not say anything in public.