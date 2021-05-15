The two defendants, for whom the prosecutor claims 24-year sentences, could see their sentences reduced to 14 for repairing the damage Judicial police officers inspect the crime scene in the minutes after the event, in Carril Márquez de Beniaján, in January 2018. / / EDU BOTELLA / AGM

The two accused of the murder of El Bojal, in Beniaján, in 2018, when a young man was shot to death outside a gym, could see their potential sentences reduced in a very sensible way if the contacts that, with the aim of reaching a judgment of conformity, they are developing their defenses with the representative of