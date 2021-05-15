The two defendants, for whom the prosecutor claims 24-year sentences, could see their sentences reduced to 14 for repairing the damage
The two accused of the murder of El Bojal, in Beniaján, in 2018, when a young man was shot to death outside a gym, could see their potential sentences reduced in a very sensible way if the contacts that, with the aim of reaching a judgment of conformity, they are developing their defenses with the representative of
.
#explore #agreement #close #trial #murder #Bojal
Leave a Reply