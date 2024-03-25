This last month has been quite sad for the world of manga, and that is because the creator of the franchise recently passed away. dragon ball, Akira Toriyama, who unfortunately has left this star brand in the hands of the now owners of the rights. And with that in mind, curious facts have emerged about the work that had no apparent answer, but those who were not attentive to interviews for some reason did not find out, and one of them was the reason for removing the characters' tails.

As it is well known, Goku and Vegeta They are from the race known as Saiyans, and they carry this extra part that monkeys have as a badge, but that consistency was only due to the issue of giving a trait to the aliens, so during the first chapters of Z there was no problem. But with the passage of time an explanation was given, and it is not a theory on the part of the fans, which at first was that once they reached a certain age, if they were removed from the body, they would no longer grow, but in reality It is something simpler.

The first design of Goku It was basically a monkey, but in the end it turned into a kind of human, and although Toriyama He planned to remove all animal features, his editors liked the idea of ​​leaving her so that she could be distinguished from the other characters. Then came the idea of ​​the Saiyans, so it was preserved a little longer, and in the end within the Cell saga it was completely removed and thus remained completely forgotten, even though we saw more characters of this race later. .

The reason for removing the tail was none other than a lack of desire to draw it, because, as with the stripes and spots on cellthe mangaka did not like to add extra elements that perhaps were not appreciated by the users, so he already had the plan to get rid of this extension of the body after his was cut off. Vegeta and Gohan. So little went away, with fan theories that went nowhere, that is until he himself Toriyama He confessed that it was just laziness when shaping them into the manga volumes.

Via: S.C.

Editor's note: It's a really justifiable reason, and to some extent it was just as well that we didn't see the annoying giant monkeys again. So, it was very good that he followed that path.