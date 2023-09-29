This is good news and should reassure some worried fans, but the remake of KOTOR He’s not completely out of trouble yet. In fact, we have practically seen or heard nothing of the remake since it was announced in September 2021. As recently as May of this year, publisher Embracer responded with an exasperated “no comment” when asked about the remake during an investor call. He remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic seems to be in trouble as fans notice that traces of him have been quietly removed online.

As several fans pointed out, it seems that PlayStation has made the trailers of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in Youtube, as well as removed mentions of him from his Twitter account. If you search for the trailer now, you’ll mainly find third-party uploads of the 2021 announcement trailer, however, at the time of writing this, the account Youtube of PlayStation in Spanish he still has it on his channel. We can’t say we’re too surprised, last year there were reports that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic had been delayed indefinitely and was in “serious trouble” at developer Aspyr Media. We haven’t heard anything else about the project since then, but there were rumors that the game was about to change developers. Clearly, the exclusive title of PS5 not going as well as planned, but neither PlayStation nor Aspyr have officially informed fans about this yet.

Speaking of fans Knights of the Old Republic, they are receiving the news as one would expect. Some fans are under the impression that the remake will likely never see the light of day, while others believe that sony is restarting development with a new team and we might still end up playing it one day.

“This is really one of my most anticipated games and I really hope it doesn’t get canceled,” said one Reddit user, “I think they’re restarting development with a new team, I don’t think sony “I let him go,” added another.

Unfortunately, at least for now, it appears to be a wait-and-see situation.

sony is assuring worried fans that it removed the trailers from the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from your channel Youtube only due to an expired music license.

“As part of normal business, we remove licensed music assets when licenses expire,” a spokesperson for sony to Kotaku.

Via: Games Radar

Editor’s note: I wasn’t a fan of the genre when it came out. KOTOR and I was always curious why the community of Star Wars. Hopefully we do have the remake so we can experience it in the glory of current consoles.