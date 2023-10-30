Last Saturday was a cause of sadness for many fans of comedy series, specifically Friendsgiven that the actor who played Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry has been reported deceased at the age of 54. Given this, the community that loves the series has shared what this character left them on social networks and they have given him a final one, all except the co-stars themselves. Perry in the sitcom.

From what has been seen on the networks, neither Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courtney Cox They have said their last goodbye to Perry, and for many it made sense that there are times when actors don’t get along with each other at all. But this is not the case with this program, since in multiple interviews it is known that all the members are practically brothers.

As mentioned by the media, the reason why the actors have not said anything about it is because of the impact of the news, so much so that they cannot find the appropriate words to honor someone who was very important in their lives. So, with that, rumors of possible conflicts between colleagues and other issues that may arise due to the interpretation of the fans themselves are ruled out.

Here is a fragment of what a close source said:

The cast is shocked by the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was: their brother. He is devastating.

Despite what was mentioned, it does not mean that the actors are going to put aside their feelings and express them to the fans of the series and family members of Perry, mentioning that they are working on a joint statement that will say goodbye definitively. There’s no release date for this release, but it might not be long before people find out what the cast thinks about it.

