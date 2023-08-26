In the vibrant world of dragonball, character transformations and powers are essential elements that keep fans intrigued and excited. One of the most recent and surprising transformations was the one that underwent Piccolo in the film “Dragon Ball Super: Super“. This transformation not only changed his color to orange, but also increased his size and musculature, leaving fans with many unanswered questions. However, finally, the mystery behind this transformation has been revealed in the manga of “Dragon Ball Super“.

Chapter 91 of the manga of “Dragon Ball Super” has shed light on the reason for Piccolo’s unique transformation. In this chapter, it is revealed that Piccolo he acquired the Divine Ki of Shen Long (the Holy Dragon) after asking for its help in facing powerful enemies at the time. This acquisition of divine energy is what caused the color change in his skin and the drastic increase in size and musculature of him. This plot twist not only provides a solid explanation for the unusual transformation of Piccolobut also enriches the mythology of dragonball by introducing the notion of divine energy and its impact on the characters.

This explanation also sheds light on another intriguing aspect of the world of dragonball: why characters like Goten and Trunks couldn’t receive this kind of energy from Piccolo. The reason is that they haven’t developed Shen Long’s Divine Ki, which explains why they couldn’t access this peculiar transformation that only Piccolo experiment.

The reveal in the manga adds another layer of depth to the narrative and shows how the creators of dragonball they continue to expand the universe of the series to keep fans engaged and excited. The transformation of Piccolo now it has a coherent context and an internal explanation that enriches the story and the connection between the characters.

Via: 3D Games