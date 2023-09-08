This year is full of important releases on Nintendo Switch, because not long ago we saw precisely The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and there are still others like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG. And although it does not attract much attention, within the double A games there is Detective Pikachu Returnswhich is believed to have taken a long time to come out.

It is worth mentioning that this game originally came out in 2016 for Japan, this to have its release in the West until 2018 and a year later came the movie that was a success, which is why sequels to both products were confirmed. And the strange thing about all this is that it took quite a few years for the second title to finally be given a release date.

the people of IGN has had this doubt, so they have asked the Senior Creative Director Yasunori Yanagisawa of Creatures, what is the reason behind this delay. Mentioning that one of the problems is the change of hardware, since they had to adapt this alternate universe of the franchise to the generation of switcheswhich is perhaps why it’s still in the 3DS style.

Here his answer:

One of the main reasons behind this is mainly the change in hardware, and that with the more specs available in hardware. There are just so many more things that were possible to do. It was hard to figure out exactly what kind of things the developers wanted to do with this game.

As for the second film in this sub saga, it has already been said that production has started once again in charge of Legendary Pictures, and that it will return to the characters that we already knew, since the video game also retains a large part of the cast. However, it is possible that we know something more in depth until the 2024.

Remember that Detective Pikachu Returns the next one is released October 8 on Switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It seems strange to me that it was such a big challenge for them, since it doesn’t look like the Switch generation, it has more 3DS graphics and also the Detective Piakchu trend has passed. We’ll see in a month if it was really worth the wait.