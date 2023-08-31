As is well known, CD Projekt Red’s latest creation, Cyberpunk 2077, did not have the expected launch due to reports of various bugs, something that happened both on consoles and on the pc. However, and with some updates in between, the game has been totally redeemed, even in September it will have an expansion that promises to be ambitious.

It is worth mentioning, this episode called Phantom Liberty will be the only DLC for the game, so unlike other titles like The Witcher 3They won’t go much further. But, there is an explanation on the part of its creators, and it is neither more nor less than for reasons of technology.

Here what was commented by Michael Nowakowski Senior Vice President of Business Development:

The decision is already made. As we announced a long time ago, we are not going to do a second or third expansion. This is the only expansion in the game, and it has nothing to do with numbers or how satisfied or dissatisfied we are with sales or anything like that. To be honest, it’s a technology decision. This is the last time we’re working on Red Engine at least for the time being, and for the foreseeable future, as you know, we’ll be working on Epic’s Unreal Engine. This was one of the key reasons we decided this was the only one.

In addition to this, it should be remembered that the following game of The Witcher is already in the planning process, so now they are going to dedicate themselves to working on it, and their main creation tool will be the Unreal Engine 5.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X7S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Perhaps for all that it is going to bring, it is that they no longer want to launch anything in the future for the title. We’ll see if all this comes true when we see it fit at the end of the month.