For those who don’t remember, quite some time ago (2014) there was talk that a movie of Gambit of X Men had started their respective production and story planning. This was to be starred channing Tatumwho was very interested in this role, even applied for director after the manager left his position.

Shortly after, came the acquisition by Disney and that meant that some projects were going to be discarded, including the film that apparently never saw the light of day for the future. Nevertheless, Tatum It has not given up since then for the project to come to light, something that did not have the expected success with the approval of managers.

Through a new interview, Tatum has commented that for current executives of Disneyhave in mind other characters from the universe of X Men to be used in new movies. inside the names Gambit it doesn’t fit, and that in turn means they’d basically be canceling the movie, or holding things up for a long time.

This is what he commented on Vanity Fair:

It was bought by Disney through Marvel when they bought Fox, and ultimately I think the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to make. Maybe they are waiting to see how they do with us or without us. We call from time to time, but we have to let it go spiritually, emotionally and mentally.

For now Disney He has not revealed the plans he has with the characters of X Menonly one appearance of the professor has emerged Charles Xavier, which is given in the last tape of Dr Strange. However, beyond this kind of cameo, nothing has been said about a movie or anything about mutants, just the use of music in a scene from Ms. Marvel.

Via: Vanity Fair

Editor’s note: Since Disney took control of Marvel and FOX there are very good ideas but also other questionable ones, now it will be time to see what will happen to these heroes that many fans want to see in the future.