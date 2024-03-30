In recent days, images of an object that crossed the sky of Spain went viral, according to the Fireball and Meteorite Research Network of the Institute of Space Sciences, this was identified as an 'artificial fireball' that came from France and finally fell Sea.

For its part, the Higher Scientific Research Council (CSIC) said that it could be 'a ballistic missile' or 'space junk' from a satellite re-entering the atmosphere.

“Honestly, I wonder if anyone responsible will give explanations about this test that they carried out today above our heads. Shouldn't they be announced?” said Josep Maria Trigo, principal investigator of the Meteorites and Planetary Sciences Group of the Institute of Space Sciences. .

Despite the experts' explanations, people on the internet began to make their own theories about what happened in the sky over Spain, attributing it to onvis or extraterrestrial beings.

However, the explanation for this object came in an unexpected way from StarLink, because in their X account, they explained that it was one of their satellites: “According to our Space Situation Knowledge Center, it is the reentry of a StarLink satellite,” they pointed out.

According to information found, Starlink is an internet service that is being developed by Elon Musk. lThe company hopes to have around 12,000 satellites in orbit so that people can connect to the internet from anywhere in the world.