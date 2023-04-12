The movie of Super Mario Bros. has been breaking records around the world and has been widely praised for its fidelity to the games of Mario. However, by staying so close to the source material, it does have some mechanics that typically wouldn’t work in cinematic logic, such as floating blocks.

Although no explanation was offered for the floating platforms in the film, Aaron Horvath, one of the film’s directors, had this to say in an interview with Variety:

“Our idea was that there is a mineral that is native to the Mushroom Kingdom, which we call ‘floatanium’, because we found it funny,” says Horvath. “The Toads mine it and transform it into these blocks and use them for construction purposes.”

With this explanation not appearing in the film, it’s unclear if it can be considered canon. But after almost 40 years, it’s nice to finally have some official explanation as to why the Mushroom Kingdom is full of floating structures.

It is important to remember that the movie Super Mario was delayed by a few months in its release, which was initially scheduled for Christmas 2022. The film is a collaboration between Universal Pictures and Nintendoand features a voice cast of popular actors, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendoand is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously worked together on the animated series and the movie. Teen Titans Go!. The script for the film is by Matthew Fogel, who previously worked on the film. the lego movie 2 and in the Illumination movie, Minions: The Origin of Gru.

Via: GoNintendo