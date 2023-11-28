Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas It is one of the most beloved games in the series, and marked childhood for many of us. This is not only due to a great story and a world that felt unmatched at the time, but also to a huge number of easter eggs and mysteries that, little by little, have been resolved. Thus, The reason why it was possible to modify the size of the Moon in this installment was recently revealed.

Recently, Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar worker who collaborated in the creation of San Andreas, revealed that the reason why it was possible to modify the size of the Moon by shooting it with a sniper was because, At the time of creating it, I didn’t have a clear idea of ​​what size it should be. This is what he commented:

“The artists gave me a texture for the moon [para GTA III]. I placed the moon in the sky, made sure it was visible at night, and was a reasonable size. A few days later, 4 artists asked me to change the size of the moon. It turns out that they couldn’t decide what the size of the moon should be. 2 of them wanted it smaller to make it more realistic. The other 2 wanted it bigger so it was more cinematic. This went on for a while and I suggested making the moon’s size changeable in-game. This way, they could take some time to decide and tell me their conclusion. Since I was working on the sniper, I made it so that the moon would change between 3 sizes (small, medium, large) if the player sniped it. The artists never returned, so I left it at that. “It’s still there in San Andreas.”

Although Vermeij has tried to delete all the information he has shared about his work at Rockstar over the years, his statements continue to give a lot to talk about, and have solved some of the biggest mysteries fans have had about this beloved game. In related topics, it is revealed how large the map of GTA VI. Likewise, the new installment in the series would have expansions for the story.

Editor’s Note:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas It is one of the most loved games in the series. However, I cannot deny that Vice City It’s my favorite of the original 3D trilogy. In this way, I am quite excited to return to this fictional version of Miami with GTA VI.

Via: Kotaku