For some time now the weight of Argentina It has been seen quite low compared to other currencies, and that has caused some users to take advantage of certain advantages, especially those who are foreign to that country. One of those hacks was buying Nintendo games through the eShop from there, but that was something that did not last long, since currently a restriction has been made.

Given the action taken by Nintendopeople have wondered why they reached such a verdict, and the answer is more than obvious, given that inflation in Argentina It has not stopped and there is no forecast for when it will end. That was a starting point for people who want to get the company’s exclusive large ones on day one at a reduced price, so only cards issued in the country are the ones that work.

The statement has been given by the director of Nintendo for the latam region, Bill Van Zyll this during the framework of Brazil Games Show 2023where several games that are about to be released were shown switch as Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Implying that other countries and their economies are different, so it is always recommended to purchase the games in the store that corresponds to them.

One detail to clarify about this is that there is only the restriction for the store. Argentinaso you can create an account on USA, especially for games that for some reason are not released in our region. The example is cloud titles, which is why Latin users cannot play Kingdom Hearts and all your video game collections.

Via: Nintendo Universe

Editor’s note: The truth is that many of the games in that store were practically given away, they were very lucky that Nintendo did not ban their account, because when they do that there is no turning back.