Steve discovered the disease five years ago and Wendy a little later: both husband and wife passed away two days before Christmas

Truly dramatic is what happened to an American family two days before Christmas. Steve and Wendy, wife and husband for many years and parents of the splendid children they have brought into the world, both lost their lives due to bad illnesses that afflicted them. The two died within 10 hours of each other.

This Christmasif on the one hand it has brought serenity back to some families, thanks to the grip released by Covid-19, it represented the sadness for many others.

In fact, there are several tragedies that took place in different circumstances and in different parts of Italy and the world, which have cost the lives of many people.

One of the saddest occurred last December 23 in the United States of America, more precisely in South Dakota. A family that until a few years ago was happy, serene, carefree, has begun to live a nightmare when husband and father Steve Hawkins discovered he was suffering from a very aggressive form of tumor.

Since then his has begun Calvarymade up of chemotherapy treatments and whole days spent in bed at home or in a hospital.

At his side he always had his children, but also his own wife Wendy. The latter, however, some time later has found out in turn that he was badly ill and therefore also having to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Steve and Wendy drama

Steve, before falling ill, had worked as paramedic in different parts of the USA and later as administrator in Yankton County, South Dakota.

Wendy, on the other hand, has always done the housewife and he carried his family and the house in which they lived to the end.

Last December 23rdSteve and Wendy’s story sadly ended with the most tragic of epilogues.

Both were hospitalized in Yankton hospital and mocking fate wanted both to shut down on the same day, just 10 hours apart from each other.

Acquaintances started a fundraiser GoFoundMe. The proceeds, about 10,000 dollars, were used by the children and family members to pay for the funeral expenses.