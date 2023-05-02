Brazil.- An OnlyFans model revealed that she was kicked out of the supermarket for dressing very revealingly.

the beautiful model from the platform with adult content, Kerolay Chaves, shared a publication where he reveals that he was a victim of discrimination.

“I just got home from the supermarket and was harassed for wearing ‘too short clothes’. Some people they looked at me with prejudiceothers cursed me and finally I was expelled of the place. You think? I think it’s absurd that women continue to treat us like this just because we dress as we want. The truth is that we go through this because we are too hot.” The OnlyFans model complained.

The followers of Kerolay Chaves commented that he does not have the need to dress like this to go to the supermarket, for which he received hundreds of criticisms.

Kerolay says that it is too hot so she has to go out dressed like this / Photo: Via Instagram @kerolaychavesreal

“You are embarrassing decent people who are often there with children“, read one of the comments.

Kerolay has 56,000 followers on her Instagram account @kerolaychavesreal, where she uploads more images modeling or in the gym to maintain her incredible figure.