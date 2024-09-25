On Tuesday night, at 9:00 p.m., it began in the Senate of the Republic the third ordinary session, in which the approvalalready in this early Wednesday morning, of the reform that would make it official militarization of the National Guarddespite the efforts of opposition legislators.

The reformif approved by the majority of Morena and its alliesmeans that the National Guard will join the National Defense Secretariatnational media reported.

In the early hours of this morning, the plenary (majority) of the Senate was set to approve, without changes, the constitutional reform, to declare that the National guard become part of the Mexican Army.

According to the newspaper Excelsior, for the first time in 167 years, the Armed Forces will be active throughout the national territory in times of peace.

It is stated that the National Guard will be made up solely of “military personnel with police training.” Thus, at least 15 thousand elements that were trained in the extinct Federal Police will be dismissed from the GN, since they are civilians (not military), and will remain in the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

“The Secretariat of Public Security will formulate the National Public Security Strategy and the respective programs, policies and actions,” is specified in the reform in the new constitutional article 21.

Since the Constitution of 1857, it was ordered that “in times of peace, no military authority may exercise more functions than those that have an exact connection with military discipline.”

With the reform approved by the current Congress of the Union, which will be presented to the state congresses on Wednesday morning, it is now ordered that “in times of peace, no military authority may exercise more functions than those provided for in this Constitution and the laws that emanate from it,” Excelsior adds.

The National Guard, now made up only of “military personnel with police training,” will be responsible for ensuring the execution of the public security strategy, it added.