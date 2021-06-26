Five years after the start of operations of Kia Mexico, Nuevo León has received economic and social benefits that are not over yet, given that a new wave of companies of Korean origin is still expected to settle in the entity.

And it is that not only has it left an important economic spill for Nuevo León, but also in Coahuila, since between the two states more than 150 Korean companies supplying Kia have been installed for now.

Estimates of analysts consulted identify investments to come for 30 million dollars for this year and the next. Kiu Ji, director of the Korean Desk association of Citius AG in Nuevo León, affirmed that the Korean investment boom in Nuevo León is not only caused by the arrival of Kia, but also by the T-MEC.

“The increase in Korean investment in Nuevo León occurs because within the negotiations of the T-MEC now it establishes in the automotive chapter that regional integration must be 65 percent,” added the investment advisor.

There are around 1,800 Korean companies that have arrived in the country generating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs. And currently, he said, about 3,000 Koreans live in the state.

“The forecast is that around 30 million dollars of Korean investment would be arriving in the state this year and the next, all linked to the automotive sector,” he said.

Gregorio Canales Zambrano, honorary consul of South Korea in Monterrey, commented that during the construction of the Kia plant, Nuevo León received a wave of Koreans, mainly technicians who came temporarily to build, install and start up the plant. but after that some of these Koreans were withdrawn and now there are fewer than when the construction of the production center began.

The consul recalled that Mexico and South Korea have a bilateral visa exemption treaty, so that Korean citizens can enter and leave the country without the need for the document, making it difficult to quantify the number of Koreans in Nuevo León.

“But it is estimated that currently between 2,500 and 3,000 Koreans live in Monterrey and its metropolitan area,” estimated Canales Zambrano.

Since 1996, the Korean community has existed in Nuevo León, when the LG company arrived in the state and detonated Kia México.

Canales mentioned that both LG and Kia Mexico have attracted a good number of Korean companies to the region.

There are future expectations of expanding the Kia Mexico plant, so the arrival of more companies will continue.

43 percent of Korean firms came to Mexico accompanying another company.

The average number of employees of a Korean foreign invested company is 408 employees. The jobs they generate are mostly held by Mexicans, so on average they have only 15 jobs held by Koreans that have employment conditions established by the parent company. Fifty percent of companies have a maximum of three Korean employees hired from the parent company. _