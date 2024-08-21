Mexico City.- With the change in administration, it is expected that the electricity sector will be able to regain its dynamism in order to operate, from the issuance of more and new permits to the development of generation projects, according to experts.

Andrea Lozano, president of the Mexican Association of Qualified Suppliers (Amsca), said that given the profile of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, with a focus on renewable energy in particular, there is optimism in the sector that it can continue its development, after the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which the granting of permits and development of electrical projects was halted.

Lozano considered that within the sector of qualified users, which are those consumers of energy greater than one megawatt, there is still a large area of ​​opportunity to generate and supply electricity. “Currently there are more than 54 qualified suppliers with a permit to operate, however, around 41 are those that are effectively operating; of those, there are some that only have one load in operation,” he mentioned during his participation in a conference organized by Intersolar Mexico.

“But to give you an idea of ​​the area of ​​opportunity that exists here, we have mapped that, of the universe of qualified users, there are around 7 thousand potential qualified users and, as of today, it is estimated that there are only about 110 qualified users. So, the area of ​​opportunity is quite large and unfortunately during this six-year term the regulatory procedures to be able to migrate have been greatly reduced,” he pointed out.

Lozano said that several of those potential users who could seek to acquire their energy from a company other than the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) have not been able to migrate to register as qualified users due to the regulatory paralysis that has occurred in recent years, when it was initially expected that the process should not take more than six months. “What we can recognize is that during this year there has been greater openness in the release of permits, but in order to have a more efficient market, transparency and available generation are needed, which requires new large-scale permits and other smaller ones to satisfy the needs of users, and with the entry of the new Administration we are optimistic,” he said. Marisol Oropeza, spokesperson for Intersolar Mexico, said that it is a strategic moment for the industry and to show that there is potential in the country. “There is confidence in the country, and now we have much more at a time when the new Administration begins to be a link, to show ideas, constructive criticism that serve decision makers to form a much more friendly public policy and promote the energy transition,” she concluded.