Guadalajara Jalisco. – At least 15 Foreign Direct Investment projects (IED) are expected to arrive in the state of Jalisco by 2022, this after offering certainty and legal certainty by the government of the entity through the Secretariat of Economic development (Sedeco).

If so, it is even expected that before the end of the first half of this year, the Jalisco authorities will have finalized at least two inversions to develop in the entity, which due to confidentiality cannot be made public.

The head of Sedeco, Roberto Arrechederra Pacheco, mentioned that the companies that would arrive in the territory of Jalisco would be linked to the Automotive industryspecifically to the development of electrical parts, as well as the manufacturing industry of software.

Likewise, the entity in the west of the country is attractive for companies that were producing in China, such as maquiladora companies, but that now seek to approach the United States market, hence they turn to see the opportunities that Jalisco offers.

It should be noted that the agency in charge of the economic development of Jalisco mentioned that during 2021 the entity attracted 14 projects that meant FDI of around 1.2 billion of dollars.

Said amount placed the entity as the third with the highest foreign direct investment at the national level, which shows how attractive the stability that investing in Jalisco means for entrepreneurs from other countries.

Arrechederra Pacheco reiterated that Sedeco’s objective is to continue attracting investment projects that mean well-paid formal jobs for Jalisco residents and an improvement in their economic income.

Original information from El Economista