Three national deputies of the Frente de Todos (FdT) made a complaint this Friday so that the encounters are investigated between former president Mauricio Macri and the judge of the Federal Chamber of Cassation, Mariano Borinsky, in the framework of the case in which the meetings that the then president had with the magistrate of the same court, Gustavo Hornos, are already being analyzed.

Enlargement it’s part of the strategy from Vice President Cristina Kirchner who obtained an unprecedented hearing prior to the oral trial for the alleged cover-up of Iran in the attack against the AMIA. The hearing does not have a date because the complaint challenged the judges and the TOF 8 prosecutor, who granted that measure without a precedent.

It is because Hornos or Borinsky signed on December 29, 2016 the ruling with which they ordered the reopening of the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman against the former president that Judge Daniel Rafecas had filed.

President Alberto Fernández already said that from a legal point of view it is not a crime for a president to receive judges.

The extension of the complaint was presented by the deputies Rodolfo Tailhade, Leopoldo Moreau and Eduardo Valdés and aims to investigate the lack of a proper record of those encounters and the consequences that they may have had in resolutions adopted by both judges, reported the official news agency Télam.

“The need arises to determine what was the reason why a President of the Nation in office met so frequently with two judges of the highest criminal court of the country, who were in turn in charge of controlling the fate of the cases of greater political relevance, “said the deputies in the complaint they presented to the judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, who is already processing a file on that issue.

The complainants argued that “Macri had influenced” both judges “in order to politically direct certain criminal cases” in which they intervened as chambermaids and pointed out that this is deduced from the “deliberate concealment of the hearings in the Ministry’s Single Registry of Hearings. of the Interior and the analysis of the dates and times in which they were carried out “.

The denouncing deputies listed that Hornos visited Macri 6 times in the Casa Rosada and at least 2 times in the Quinta de Olivos, while Borinsky visited the former president 16 times in the fifth presidential and 2 in the Government House.

“The failure to record Macri’s meetings with Hornos and Borinsky in the Casa Rosada and Olivos was not an oversight, but a deliberate concealment with only one reasonable explanation: those meetings between the former president and the judges had purposes that should be hidden, “the complainants maintained.