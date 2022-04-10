The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), a body dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has received notification from the Belgian health authorities about the expansion of the number of batches of Kinder products likely to be contaminated by salmonella.

A retreat that has been applied to all batches of products manufactured in the plant in the Belgian town of Arlon, in which the products that have already been withdrawn in both the United Kingdom and France were manufactured, after the health authorities of both countries registered cases of salmonellosis in minors. In this way, the AESAN has also notified this decision to the health authorities of the autonomous communities.

The Ministry has also provided a series of recommendations to consumers. The main one has to do with consumption with any of the types of products from the affected batches. “In the event of having consumed these types of products from the affected batches and present some symptomatology compatible with salmonellosis (mainly diarrhea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache) is recommended go to a health center“.

Lots of Kinder products that have been withdrawn (Source: AESAN) Kinder Schokobons 46 gr.

Kinder Schokobons 125 gr.

Kinder Schokobons 200 gr.

Kinder Schokobons 225 gr.

Kinder Schokobons 500 gr.

Kinder Schokobons White 200 gr.

Kinder Surprise Maxi FROZEN 100gr.

Kinder Surprise Maxi NATOONS 100gr

Kinder Surprise Maxi CHRISTMAS 100 gr.

Kinder Surprise Maxi SMURFS 100gr.

Kinder Surprise of 6 units Christmas edition.

Kinder Happy Moments 133 gr.

Kinder Happy Moments 191 gr.

Kinder Mix Christmas (various weights).

Another recommendation has to do with the products themselves without consuming them. In this case, Consumer Affairs has urged consumers to do not consume the affected productsand therefore, to return them to the establishments or points of sale where they were purchased, if any of them are available.

At the moment, no case is known in Spain related to the outbreak that has been detected in the two countries mentioned above, although the AESAN has reported that it is still working to investigate if there is any case in our country.

Similar measures in the UK and France

In this way, Spain has followed in the footsteps of the United Kingdom and France. In the British country, the case of the withdrawal of several batches of the product ‘Kinder Surprise’with a preferred consumption date between June and October 2022. The scenario was different in the French country in this regard.

In the case of France, batches of other brand products were recalled. Among those affected, batches of ‘Kinder Schoko-Bons’, ‘Happy Moments’, ‘Kinder Mix‘, and also of the ‘Egg Kinder Mini‘, with a best before date in August 2022. The authorities of both countries agreed that the reported cases had the same genetic strain. Ferrero works jointly with the health agencies of the affected countries in the withdrawal of the products.