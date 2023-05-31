A federal court definitively ratified the exoneration of the former mayor of Iguala, Guerrero, José Luis Abarca Velázquez, and the former secretary of Public Security of the municipality, Felipe Flores, of the crime of kidnapping and disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.

The Collegiate Court of Appeals of the Nineteenth Circuit with residence in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, confirmed the resolution of the Third District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings in Tamaulipas, which acquitted the former public servants mentioned in the Ayotzinapa case because the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) did not present sufficient evidence to link them with the kidnapping and disappearance of the young people.

The resolution of the Third District Court of Criminal Proceedings in Tamaulipas was challenged by the FGR before the Court of Appeal, which confirmed it, for which reason is final and unappealable.

The sentence that can no longer be challenged by the FGR acquits the former mayor of Iguala, José Luis Abarca of the accusations against him for illegal deprivation of liberty in the form of kidnapping.

The ruling was handed down by the Collegiate Court of Appeals of the Nineteenth Circuit residing in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, according to José Luis Abarca’s lawyer.

In addition, four other people were acquitted of charges for crimes against health and organized crime.

It should be remembered that in August 2022, the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas Rodriguez He accused that those who ordered the disappearance of the normalistas were José Luis Abarca and leaders of the criminal group Guerreros Unidos, in coalition with other authorities.

Despite the fact that he was exonerated, José Luis Abarca will remain in prison, since He was sentenced by a first instance judge to 92 years in prison for the murder of PRD member Arturo Hernández Cardona and five other members of the Peasant Movement of Popular Unity.