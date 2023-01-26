Mexico City.- They exhibit the release of Ramón Ángel ‘N’ alias ‘El R1’, who was second in command of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)only after ‘El Mencho’.

During the morning conference, the undersecretary of security, Luis Rodríguez Bucio exhibited four cases of judges who have released priority targetsamong them the acquittal of ‘El R1’.

The subject also known as ‘El Moncho’ was prosecuted for crimes against health and organized crimeNevertheless, He was released on November 22, 2022left CEFERESO Number 11.

“LThe first district judge in Jalisco, Yolanda Cecilia Chávez Montelongo, acquitted him considering that there was no solid evidence to prosecute him,” said Rodríguez Bucio.

Ramón Ángel ‘N’ has had at least five investigation folders against him from 2012 to 2021 and in all cases he was released.

