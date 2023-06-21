After the arrest of judge Angélica Sánchez, in the morning of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were exhibited judges who have favored criminals in various cases, and accused the media of defending them or not to question their decisions.

In the ‘Who’s who in the lies of the week’ section, Ana Elizabeth Garcia Vilchis showed the video of infodemic‘The media defense of corrupt judges‘, where judges who favored criminals and were later defended or supported by the media are exhibited.

“The media defend judges when they are questioned or detainedbut they silence that the so-called justice providers are not responsible for the damage they cause to society with their decisions,” García Vilchis accused before AMLO.

In the video they mention the case of the Veracruz judge, Angélica Sánchez, recently arrested and with two open investigation folders for crimes against public faith and government trafficking.

They accused a campaign against the governor of Veracruz, Cuitlahuac Garciafor the arrest of the judge and for condemning the release of the alleged perpetrators of the ‘Los Porkys’ case by the Judge José Arquímedes Loranca.

It is also displayed at Judge Álvaro Niño Cruz for the Nochixtlán casewho allegedly favored deputies in five matters, including the case of the attack on teachers in Nochixtlán, Oaxaca, which left eight dead.

Another case mentioned in the video in AMLO’s La Mañanera was the decision of a federal court to release the accounts of the wife of Genaro Garcia Lunathe same day that the former Secretary of Security was found guilty of crimes related to drug trafficking before a court in New York.

Finally, they exhibited Samuel Ventura Ramosdistrict judge in the first court of federal criminal proceedings in Tamaulipas, who has granted more than 120 acquittal freedoms in favor of those involved in the Ayotzinapa caseincluding the former mayor of Iguala, Jose Luis Abarca.