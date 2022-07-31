Mexico.- The director of Networks of the Presidency Spokesperson, Ana Elizabeth Garcia Vilchiswas exhibited together with her husband for allegedly having cut in line to avoid waiting and cast her vote in the inmates of the National Regeneration Movement.

A video circulated through social networks where you can see Ana Garcia Vilchis and her husband Rene Sanchez Galindoformer Secretary of Government of the administration of Claudia Rivera Vivanco, leaving the vote accompanied by his youngest son.

The couple went to cast their vote in the main square of the San Jerónimo Caleras auxiliary board, one of the eight voting centers installed in the state of Puebla.

However, it was striking that the couple, accompanied by their son, entered through the exit of the center of voteavoiding standing in line like the rest of the internal participants, taking advantage of the moment for a citizen who confronted them and questioned them about the action, leaving their reactions recorded on video.

“Nobody jumped in. We arrived early. To prevent Camilo [su hijo] If a crisis happens, we ask for help. We return in due time. We decided to educate in popular participation. As always, in each exercise of democratic participation we bring Camilo”, answered René Sánchez before the questions.

The proto video went viral on social networks, which was taken up by the former president Felipe Calderon to point out the presenter of “Who is Who in the Lies”, section of La Mañanera where news against the AMLO government.

“@_LizVilchis does skip the line but does he exaggerate? And that bag, is it a Fifi-bag of “BIMBA Y LOLA” of Franciscan poverty? Or is it a “fake new bag”, pirate? ”, Wrote the former PAN president, referring to the phrases that García Vilchis has said in his section.