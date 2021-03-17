The Iranian authorities executed four men convicted of kidnapping a couple of mountaineers in 2020 and for raping the woman several times in front of her husband, according to the YJC news portal.

The abduction took place in Fariman County, in the northeastern part of the country. The four condemned were hanged this Monday in a prison in Mashhad, in central Iran, after the Supreme Court endorsed the sentence handed down by lower courts.

Iranian law provides for the death penalty for cases of murder, armed robbery or drug trafficking, but they are applied especially quickly for convictions for rape or pedophilia.

The abusers were convicted in the last hours.

Ruhollah Javidi Rad, Mohammad Sayadi Baghansgani, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Watandoost were identified by the Fariman police and charged with abduction and rape of a woman. The defendants tied the man’s hands and feet before attacking his wife in front of him.

The Khorasan Razavi Criminal Court sent the case to the Supreme Court, where the four men were sentenced to death by hanging at Mashhad Central Prison.

Iranian laws are normally structured to work against rape victims who often face charges of adultery, indecency, or immoral behavior after reporting a sexual assault.

An image of Tehran, in Iran, in the midst of a pandemic. Photo: Xinhua.

Accused rapists are generally only convicted on the testimony of four male witnesses, or a larger number of a combination of male and female witnesses.

If there are not enough witnesses, convictions can only be achieved through confession or “knowledge of the judge”. The threat of being accused of reporting a false sexual assault often discourages many women from reporting crimes committed against them.

Some women in Iran came forward to reveal their experiences of sexual assault and violence on social media despite the fact that Twitter and Facebook are banned.

Iran International TV legal analyst Nargess Tavassolian said: “It is difficult to say whether these types of crimes have increased in Iran, but due to the widespread use of social media, they are being more exposed.”

Iran is one of six countries in the world that executes people convicted of rape, and it is the regime that executes more people per capita than any other country. In 2019, more than 250 executions were carried out.

Nargess Tavassolian added: “The judiciary does not pay attention to the rule of law and not only does it not observe international law, but sometimes it also ignores Iranian laws.”