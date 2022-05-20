Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Three young people who lived outside a home in the neighborhood Buenos Aires in CuliacanThey were shot at.

The victims were found on the sidewalk of a house located on Cerro de la Cueva avenue between Cruz Gálvez and Rodolfo Fierro in the aforementioned neighborhood.

The report was at 03:00 this morning, which indicated that loud noises had been heard in that place. firearm detonations and that people were injured.

Paramedics from the Red Cross and municipal police arrived at the scene, on the sidewalk and next to a gray Tacoma truck were three youths with bullet wounds.

The paramedics, when checking the victims, realized that only one of them was still alive, transferring him to a hospital while the other two young people were lifeless.

The wounded man identified himself with the name of Víctor Rodríguez, 25 years old, while the fatal victims were identified as Rafael, 28 years old, apparently an employee of Tec Milenium, and Luis Alberto, 30 years old.

The area was cordoned off while waiting for experts and investigators. No information was given about those responsible, several shell casings from long weapons were left at the scene.