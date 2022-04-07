Tijuana, Baja California.- Early this Thursday a young man driving a BMW car was executed in the vicinity of Tijuana Beaches.

It was around 00:36 hours when they reported the murder Registered at Calle Islas Coronado corner Calle Isla, Coronado Section.

The deceased today was driving a BMW 550i car, black, 2011 model, with California license plates, the same where it was found; the vehicle was on and improperly parked.

Read more: Members of the Community Police are ambushed in Acapulco; two dead

Police attended the scene and confirmed to a man shot between 20 and 25 years old, light brown complexion, slim; who was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Various ballistic evidence was found at the crime scene. He has not been identified.