A missionary police noncommissioned officer and his brother-in-law were sentenced to life imprisonment for having shot a couple who were blamed for the fire that claimed the life of the agent’s father.

In a Brazilian jail, a brother of the police officer is waiting to be extradited to answer for the same incident, which occurred on the afternoon of March 28, 2017 in the Puerto Rosario area, near the town of Florentino Ameghino.

For the judges of the Oberá Criminal Court, the non-commissioned officer Víctor Duglokinski (35), his brother-in-law, Leandro Bublitz (38) and Pablo Duglokinski committed the double crime with treachery and cruelty. Is that the expertise was conclusive: Sandro Leiva (41) and Olivia Márquez (46) were tied up and executed.

The police officer put his service weapon to the back of the woman’s neck and shot her. For investigators, Olivia had witnessed the death of her partner.

Sandro and Olivia used to do work for Ildo Victorino Duglokinski, who had a farm in Puerto Rosario. The man died mysteriously on the night of March 25, 2017 when his house caught fire in the rural area. Víctor and his brother Pablo immediately placed the couple as responsible for the incident and decided to set a trap for him.

On March 28 at noon, they called Leiva and Márquez by phone. They asked them to go to Víctor’s farm (in the rural area), possibly with the excuse of assigning them more tasks or paying them some debt. In the couple’s house, the chicken and the kilo of rice that they had bought a while before in a store in the area remained.

When they arrived at the place they were gunned down and handcuffed. After executing them, they loaded the bodies into a cart and took them to a hill, where they dug a grave and buried them along with the corn husk that they used to cover the carriage and thus not leave blood stains. To erase the tracks, they plowed the area.

But they still had to figure out what to do with Sandro’s motorcycle, which had been parked at Victor’s house. They took her apart and loaded her into the policeman’s Chevrolet Aveo to be thrown into a stream. Late at night they went out on the road and ran into a surprise control of the Gendarmerie, which would be key to clarifying the crime.

The gendarmes asked Duglokisnki and Bublitz to open the trunk. Before the patrol, they alleged that they were taking the motorcycle to a workshop. A few days later the relatives of the victims found the parts at the bottom of a stream.

The testimony of the gendarmes was key because they had registered the identity of the occupants of the Aveo and also the license plate.

For the prosecutor Estela Salguero de Alarcón, Leiva and Márquez They were murdered because on March 25 they witnessed a strong argument between Victor and his father on the farm. The man even threatened his son with a machete. “That could lead to a later investigation,” Salguero said, hinting that Duglokinski may have been responsible for the fire that killed Ildo.

The couple was executed between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm on March 28. And the prosecutor threw down the version of Bublitz, who maintained that the double crime occurred in the morning because the Duglokinski brothers were having lunch at their house at noon. The brother-in-law of the brothers sought to dissociate himself from the deaths.

After hearing the verdict of judges Francisco Aguirre, José Pablo Rivero and Miguel Orlando Moreira, Daiana Mouls, Olivia’s daughter, could not hide her emotion. “I promised them on their graves that I was going to give up my life if necessary, but I was going to fight for justice to be done. What they did to my parents has no name. Now, thank God, justice was served and the guilty are going to pay; but there is still one missing and I will continue fighting so that that one also pays “, Held.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Juan Szymcak, revealed that the Duglokinskis and the victims were relatives and there was a relationship of trust. He argued that the day before the crime, Víctor took his wife and son to the house of his in-laws to make sure there were no witnesses in his farm in Puerto Rosario, where the killings were committed.

About the last moments of the couple, he said that “They were subjected to a ferocious beating. Then they made the lady kneel and shot her in the neck and another in the side. They tied up their concubine and killed him, also kneeling ”. The weapons used were the policeman’s pistol and a shotgun.

