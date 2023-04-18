In the next generation of dinosaur-themed blockbusters, some of the star creatures might sound more like a bird and less like a roaring lion.

At least that’s a possibility that emerges from recently published new research, though very little is actually known about dinosaur voices.

A research team has gleaned clues about the sounds dinosaurs might have made from what may be the first known fossilized dinosaur larynx. It comes from an ankylosaur, an armored herbivore that was not a close relative of birds. This stubby, spiny dinosaur (Pinacosaurus grangeri) was unearthed in 2005 in Mongolia.

Junki Yoshida, a paleontologist at the Fukushima Museum in Japan, said the find was surprising because the larynx, which is often made of cartilage but can be bony in some animals, is not considered a good candidate for preservation as a fossil.

To try to figure out what sounds a dinosaur might have made, Yoshida’s team turned to its evolutionary relatives, including birds and dinosaurs’ closest cousins ​​— crocodiles.

Yoshida and his colleagues examined two parts of the larynx, which would have supported the muscles involved in opening the airways and changing their shape. In the ankylosaurus, both parts were bones. A part that forms the base of the ankylosaur’s larynx was very large compared to other reptiles and birds, suggesting that this dinosaur could open its airways to make loud calls that could be heard far away, Yoshida said. The other part of the larynx, a relatively long pair of bones, might have allowed the windpipe to change shape to modify sounds, he added. That could have allowed ankylosaurs to vocalize in a similar way to birds.

Yoshida said that “there is still a chance that they made chirping and trilling sounds.” But it’s too soon to understand what specific sounds dinosaurs might have made, he warned. Even a single species of bird makes a wide range of noises, and there are other organs at play, from the mouth and nose to possibly a syrinx, an organ that sits near a bird’s lungs to produce sound.

Julia Clarke, a paleontologist at the University of Texas at Austin who was not part of the study, said the way these parts of the larynx and other nearby bones were arranged in the ankylosaur did not resemble those in birds. It’s unclear how the structures the team analyzed would allow an ankylosaur to vary sounds, Clarke said. Birds do not use the larynx for this purpose; they have an organ that she called the hyolaryngeal basket that moves up or down to do this.

The parts of the larynx under study might have had more to do with keeping food out of the airways by helping to open and close them, he said. And the arrangement of related structures in this ankylosaur also looked completely different from many other dinosaurs.

Could other dinosaurs have sounded like birds? Maybe. But Clarke said these parts of the larynx probably had to do with unique attributes of this ankylosaur, rather than something that could be generalized across dinosaurs.

“Ankylosaurs are weird,” Clarke said. “That’s the main message.”

By: Carolyn Wilke