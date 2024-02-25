Balitsky: Zaporozhye residents who did not support the SVO were evicted to Ukraine

The governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, in an interview with Russian journalist Nadana Friedrichson, said that people who did not support the conduct of a special military operation (SVO) and Russian policy were evicted from the region. According to the head of the region, they were expelled to territories controlled by Ukraine.

He clarified that the evicted Ukrainians were brought to the contact line, the decision was read out to them, they were given a bottle of water and “sent away.”

They evicted those who did not support the SVO in one way or another, those who insulted the flag, the anthem of Russia, the President of the Russian Federation Evgeny BalitskyGovernor of Zaporozhye region

The head of Zaporozhye explained the decision to expel residents

According to Balitsky, some citizens had to be forcibly evicted because it became clear that “they could no longer be convinced” and they would have to be dealt with “even more harshly.”

The governor added that sometimes the lives of those who disagreed were at risk – their neighbors could deal with them. At the beginning of the special operation, similar cases occurred.

Unfortunately, in the first stages of the special operation we had cases where people committed lynching (…) They behaved extremely harshly, so we had to put these people somewhere… We gave them the opportunity to leave. Someone was forcibly evicted Evgeny BalitskyGovernor of Zaporozhye region

Related materials:

Zaporozhye previously stopped the practice of expulsion for anti-Russian actions

At the beginning of May last year, the authorities of Zaporozhye signed a decree on ending the practice in the region of expelling residents to territories controlled by Ukraine for anti-Russian actions.

The Russian Security Council adopted [решение] on the termination of the eviction rule. We can no longer use this rule Evgeny BalitskyGovernor of Zaporozhye region

This practice has been in effect since the summer of 2022. The decree concerned those involved in terrorist attacks and their accomplices, as well as those who discredited the Russian authorities, were involved in extremist activities or creating a threat to public safety.

Photo: Reuters

The first person accused of discrediting Russian authorities was expelled from Zaporozhye in 2022

August 4, 2022, resident of the village of Rozovka, Zaporozhye region, born in 1983 expelled outside the region for discrediting Russian authorities. The Zaporozhye administration then clarified that law enforcement officers for the first time identified the fact of obstruction of the work of local authorities and destabilization of the socio-political situation in the Akimovsky district.

In October of the same year from the region evicted woman. The police said that she carried out “activities aimed at discrediting the authorities of the Russian Federation, the military-civil administration of the Zaporozhye region, and interfered with the work of social security agencies, thereby destabilizing the socio-political situation.”