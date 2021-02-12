The Government of Victoria, the Australian state of which Melbourne is the capital, announced this Friday a five-day confinement due to an outbreak of covid detected at the airport and that, at the moment, affects 13 people. Despite the announcement, the day of Australian Open It continued normally, knowing that spectators will not be able to attend until at least next Thursday, but at eleven o’clock at night, the tournament organization asked the public over the public address system to leave the track and the Melbourne Park facilities because at 23.59 it entered the authorities’ decree was in force, and at that time they had to be at their homes.

In this way, the match that was being played at that time between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz continued, but progressively the stands were emptied and the players retired to the changing rooms for a few minutes at the request of the chair umpire, Australian John Blom . “They must leave the Rod Laver Arena, or else the match will not continue,” he warned. Some attendees reacted with boos, but they were withdrawing until only the tennis players, their respective teams and the indispensable personnel remained.

At that moment, the number one commanded by two sets to one against the American, but had suffered a muscular mishap in the abdominal area that affected him both in the serve and in the rallies, and in the fourth set his rival dominated him by 3 -two. Visibly in pain, Nole had clashed with some fans on several occasions. After being treated, he gave up that set, but finally he recovered and ended up winning 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-2, after 3h 25m. The Serbian will face Canadian Milos Raonic (7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 and 6-2) in the round of 16.

“This is definitely one of the most special victories of my career,” said the Belgrade man on the track. “Achieving something like this with these problems is fantastic. He hoped the injury would get better and he hoped everything would start to get better. I’m not sure if I’ll jump to the track the next day, ”anticipated the current king of the circuit, 33 years old.

