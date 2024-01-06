Saturday, January 6, 2024, 7:39 p.m.



The illegal party that had been taking place uninterruptedly since last Saturday at the Fuente Álamo circuit, after forcing the main entrance of the facilities, has now ended.

At 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, a week after the controversial 'rave' started, members of the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Fuente Álamo evicted the last attendees who still remained in the venue, despite the fact that during On Friday, the last of the seven stages that were installed was dismantled.

After the departure of the vehicles that were still in the place, the local police proceeded to seal the access door to the circuit and place a padlock, replacing the one that the organizers of the so-called 'Big Fucking Party' broke to break into the area. .

According to information from the Government Delegation, around 8,000 people, some of them coming from other European countries such as France, Germany or Italy, gathered inside the Fuente Álamo circuit. Until this Friday, more than 200 administrative sanctions were recorded and fifty-seven complaints were issued for drug tests, fourteen for violations of the Road Safety Law, ninety penalties for possession or consumption of drugs, fourteen complaints for violations of the Road Safety Law, seven reports for possession or carrying of weapons, four complaints for disobedience to law enforcement agents, one complaint against the Immigration Law and one person was arrested for drug trafficking. Likewise, the Local Police of Fuente Álamo registered twenty administrative complaints for camping in an unauthorized area.