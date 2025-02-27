02/27/2025



The Civil Guard has opened an investigation for the bomb threats that four schools have received from the province of Valencia through an email signed by a man who claims to “have everything planned” for “kill as many people as possible». The schools have been evicted by prevention.

As ABC has learned, threatened schools are in the towns of Chiva, Buñol, Yatova and Seven Waterswho have received an email from a person who claims to plan the placement of explosive artifacts to “kill as many people as possible.”

Given this situation, Benemérita researchers have activated different units preventively in schools and have opened an investigation to locate the author or authors of said emails.

Email has been received this Thursday Around 8.50 hourssituation that has caused schools, according to the Government Delegation and the Department of Education, suspend the classes while it comes to locating the author of the threats that have sown panic in several Valencian locations for a possible attack.









In the alleged letter received by the schools, a person is identified with the HFP acronym, who lives in Turís and is a member of the online group known as 764. The alleged author of the threats has written: «Today I plan to go to all the schools listed in this email and kill as many people as possible. I have already placed several things in all the schools included ».

Also, he states «be armed with several firearms“And” I will kill as many people as possible “, after giving an address of their home and a mobile phone that does not give any response, as well as detail apologies to their parents. However, as ABC has been confirmed, the aforementioned street of the municipality where allegedly lives does not reach the number specified in the email.

In Turís, the screenshot of the alleged mail has run like gunpowder and parents have attended their children to the school and the locality, where moments of tension and confusion have been experienced among the little ones. “We believe it is a bully, but so many things happen that you can no longer trust anything,” says a mother who has picked her children around ten in the morning.