Cieza Saturday, March 6, 2021

Neighbors told the police that several people had forcibly entered an empty apartment in the center of the town



The Cieza Local Police, in collaboration with the Civil Guard of this municipality, on Saturday evicted a family that had forcibly occupied a home at number 66 Prolongación del Paseo street, in the heart of Cieza. It was other residents of the same building who warned that a floor on the third floor of the building had been occupied by several people, and that to enter, they forced the lock and put a new one.

After their arrival, the agents corroborated the facts and urged this family, made up of about six people, to leave the property. Police sources reported that in recent months there has been an increase in squatting of empty homes in the municipality.