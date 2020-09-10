The Nationwide Police has evicted at daybreak this Thursday a sauna positioned within the Madrid space often called Los Bajos de AZCA that operated as a disco and through which he had congregated 73 individuals who didn’t adjust to the safety measures.

The Citizen Consideration Group (GAC) and the Prevention and Response Unit (UPR) of the police went to the premises round 4:40 within the morning to evict the 73 individuals who had been within the enclosure, ignoring the sanitary suggestions.

After the evacuation of the premises The Police proposed a sanction to all these attending this social gathering along with drawing up an act towards the proprietor of the institution for non-compliance with the sanitary measures on the premises.