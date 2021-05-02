The Civil Guard evicted last Friday night one macro-party held on a farm located on the M-307, in the town of Ciempozuelos (Madrid). In total they were evicted 401 young people, all of them university students. Troops from the Ciempozuelos, Valdemoro, Pinto and Chinchón patrols were needed.

When the agents of the State Security Forces and Bodies arrived, the young people were in the inside the farm without respecting any type of security measures against COVID-19, as indicated by the armed institute in a press release.

Eight buses for travel

They got there by eight buses, which picked up the young people on Almansa street, located in the center of the capital, in the district of Tetuán. The agents confirmed with the drivers that it was in this way that they moved.

Both the promoter of the party and the owner of the farm are being investigated for the facts. For the party, they had hired waiters in order to serve in the bars set up in the place. The 401 youths, who will be proposed for sanction, they signed up for the party after paying € 40 for the all-inclusive.