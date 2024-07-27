Controversy erupts over the family of Filippo Turetta, in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Giulia Cecchettin. Their words have provoked strong indignation

The controversy surrounding the case of the femicide of young Giulia Cecchettin, victim of her boyfriend’s homicidal frenzy, continues unabated Philip Turetta. The latest, in chronological order, also involve the boy’s family. In fact, the conversations that took place in prison between Turetta’s father, Nicola, and his son have been made public in the last few hours. Conversations that have caused a great stir and a strong sense of indignation on social media.

Conversations between Filippo Turetta and his parents published

The words Nicola Turetta addressed to his son that sparked fury on the web

The words taken from the conversations between the father and Filippo Turetta during a meeting that took place in prison are dated December 3, 2023:

“You did something, but you are not a mafioso, you are not someone who kills people, you had a moment of weakness. You are not a terrorist. You have to be strong. You are not the only one. There were many others. But you have to graduate“.

These excerpts of conversations, intercepted by investigators and included in the trial file, were published by the newspaper Yellow and taken up by other newspapers. Conversations whose content has greatly outraged and shocked the social media population.

Fury breaks out against Filippo Turetta’s parents

A great indignation has warmed the hearts of many readers upon learning the words addressed by father Nicola to his son during some conversations that took place in prison. Words of a father who tries to reassure his son, but which are considered undeserved and out of place from the people of the web:

“There are 200 more femicides. Then you will have permission to go out, to go to work, conditional freedom. It wasn’t you, you shouldn’t blame yourself because you couldn’t control yourself.”

Nicola Turetta asked his son how the magistrates behaved towards him, obtaining this answer: “Better than I expected”. The boy then revealed to his father his fear of being abandoned by his current defense attorney: “Maybe I can’t tell him everything, I didn’t tell him everything.”

The nature of the comments expressed by web users regarding this publication has been predominantly one of firm condemnation:

“They could have kept quiet about this. It would have been better for them and for the wrong message they sent to their son.”.

And again: “They even justify him… he cruelly killed the girl he claimed to love… no comment even for the parents!”

However, there are also those who try to empathize with their father, describing how they would behave if they were in his place:

“I don’t know what to say, I, the mother of a murderer, would have no words of comfort or excuses. Maybe I’m a bad mother, but I couldn’t find an excuse for such an action“.

Finally, there are also those who contest the publication of these conversations, considering it a serious violation of the right to privacy.