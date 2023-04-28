Judge David Hennessy said Thursday that he is still evaluating whether Jack Teixeira, the defendant in the leak of classified Pentagon documents, he must remain in detention pending trial.

Teixeira, a member of the National Guard, a military corps in the reserve, appeared this Thursday for the second time before a Massachusetts court and, waiting for the judge to make a decision, will remain in prison. Prosecutors explained that Teixeira, who is accused of posting classified Defense Department documents on social media, should remain jailed during the trial.

Before today’s hearing, defense lawyers filed a brief arguing that their 21-year-old client no longer has access to classified documents and asserted that the Prosecutor’s Office “is exaggerating” the danger that Teixeira represents to national security.

From the Pentagon, Defense Department spokesperson Paty Ryder declined to comment on the investigations, saying only that the investigations are continuing. “Regarding the actions of this individual and the scope of the leak, it is something that is still being evaluated and investigated.“He said at a press conference.

On April 17, the Pentagon announced the launch of an “in-depth” and 45-day investigation of its security systems, after having suffered that leak – one of the largest it has experienced in a decade.

Dozens of classified documents from the US Department of Defense have been leaked and have appeared posted on the internet, with data that was aimed at intelligence and military officials on US spying on its allies and the prospects for war in Ukraine, among others.

The main suspect is Teixeira, a young member of the National Guard who worked at an air base in Massachusetts (United States) and who He has been charged with crimes of transmission and extraction of classified information.

‘Violent’ threats on the internet

Teixeira was arrested earlier this month after a week-long investigation and charged with two counts that carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years and five years, respectively.

According to the court document filed Wednesday night, he wrote on social media in November that he wanted to “kill a lot of peoplebecause it would be “sacrificing the weak-minded”.

Prosecutors also say the detainee sought advice from another network user about what type of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of a pickup truck and searched for information about mass shootings online.

In this sense, they highlighted that Teixeira possessed “a virtual arsenal of weapons, including bolt-action rifles, rifles, AR and AK-style weapons, and a bazooka”, some “just a few centimeters from his bed.” The young man had enlisted in the National Guard in 2019 and achieved the rank of Airman First Class, the third lowest for Air Force personnel.

🚨🕵️‍♀️ FILTER STOPPED: In the US, the alleged perpetrator of the Pentagon leaks, Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old and member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has just been arrested. These revelations are having very serious geopolitical ramifications. pic.twitter.com/DO401Fd1Fx — The Doomer (@El_Doomer) April 13, 2023

EFE and AFP

