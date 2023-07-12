It is not a safe house. The technicians of the Yecla City Council have decided to evacuate the house on which part of a metal structure fell on Tuesday afternoon due to the strong gusts of wind generated by the meteorological phenomenon called “thermal burst”.

This Wednesday morning, the municipal services have visited the house to check ‘in situ’ the damage caused by a structure that the wind ripped from a nearby house and threw onto the roof of this single-family house located on Pablo Picasso avenue. The inspection has determined that the house had to be evacuated due to the notable risk of collapse, since the object that fell has damaged the structure of the building.

An elderly woman who needs continuous assistance lived in the house until Tuesday afternoon. This woman has been evicted from the house and transferred to a country house, municipal sources explain. At the door of the house, located at number 144 Avenida Pablo Picasso, you can see the seal of the Local Police that prevents anyone from entering at the risk of the house collapsing.

On the other hand, this Wednesday the consequences of the gusts of wind that reached a speed of up to 112 kilometers per hour are being seen at various points in the municipal area. There are numerous fallen trees in various public parks in the urban area, especially in La Constitución park, and in areas of country houses scattered throughout the municipality of Yecla. Despite the spectacular nature of the incidents, there is no need to regret personal injury due to the thermal outburst that devastated Yecla and the Altiplano region in general on Tuesday afternoon.