Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:57 p.m.



Updated 8:29 p.m.

Green flag. Sun and light breeze in Campoamor. The ideal for the start of a bathing season with the launch of the lifeguard service on June 15. However, the walk of a shark has put the surprise at the premiere. A blue shark was sighted around 10:00 a.m. this Thursday hanging around Aguamarina beach.

The animal was seen by some bathers who raised the alarm after getting out of the water frightened, as reported by the concessionaire of the rescue service, Ambumar, to the City Council. Immediately and as a precaution, the bathers have been evicted by the lifeguard team. The local police have also been directed to the place.

Finally, everything has been left in a scare, since in a matter of minutes, as reported by the City Council to this newspaper, the shark has left the waters of Orihuela Costa for its own fins.

The blue shark that was sighted this Thursday morning on Aguamarina beach, in Campoamor, was stranded and finally died next to some rocks on La Caleta de Cabo Roig beach.

A call from a bather alerted the Crazy Police. The animal died, apparently, of illness.