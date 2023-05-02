Culiacán, Sinaloa.- At least 168 thousand tons of free fertilizers are expected to be delivered in Sinaloa during this season, however, seasonal workers are required to process the sole planting permitexposed Ramón Gallegos, undersecretary of agriculture and livestock of the state government.

He specified that this support is already being distributed in the entity to those who already had prior registration, but The registration for support to farmers will soon begin in the period 2023-2023where the operating rules mark among the main requirements to have a single planting permit.

remembered that the support with fertilizers is aimed at producers with up to 4 or 5 hectares of cropsbut the problem lies in the fact that the temporary sector, by not requiring water for irrigation, does not pay for planting permits, for which reason they are seeking to modify the requirement for the temporary sector or that the document can be granted by the boards of health in the municipalities.

“The operating rules for that program, which is federal, set it, we do not have access to it, this is a great achievement and benefit for Sinaloa because we remember that it was the governor who managed it for Sinaloa,” he added.