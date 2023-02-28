Today the number of console sales is something that is given publicly, since companies must be accountable to their potential customers through shareholder meetings. For that reason, both PlayStation as Nintendo they always offer their updates; however for some reason Xbox keep their numbers secret.

Though they’re not making anything public yet, in a recently published review of the console market on 2022, Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere analysis estimated that 18.5 million consoles had been sold by the end of last year. And the estimate indicates that it is a combination of both devices available, Xbox Series X and S.

Although these are numbers that might not be so encouraging, they did grow significantly, since there was a high availability of finding a Xbox S-series. That is because from the 2020 units of premium consoles were quite scarce, a situation that has already changed due to the restocking of our days.

With this in mind, he mentioned the following in relation to Xbox Series S especifically:

The level of demand for the Series S over the holiday season, even with price promotions, suggests that it doesn’t have the high-end appeal of its big brother.

On the other hand, harding rolls claims that the participation of Microsoft in the games market, which combines sales of hardware, DLC content and subscriptions, grew from 25.5% in 2021 to 27.3% in 2022, while Sony’s fell from 46.3% to 45%.

This could be because the hardware expense of Xbox and the services of game pass console-based grew compared to 2021and Microsoft expanded its market share leadership in the subscription segment and achieved an all-time high of subscribers from game pass in the last three months of the year.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a bit strange that some things work much better than others, but at least in terms of active users, Xbox continues to establish itself as that space to play online. We’ll see how everything goes after the deal with Activision closes.