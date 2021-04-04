The latest forecast for the quarter April-June 2021 of the Inter-Institutional Forum gathered by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) estimates with a 40-50% probability, the occurrence of lower than normal rains over the south of the Pampeana region, the center- western Patagonia and NEA.

In addition, the chances of a drier quarter are greater in the eastern province of Buenos Aires. On the east and northeast of Patagonia, south of Cuyo and north of the Pampeana region, the chances of presenting a normal quarter are 40-45%. On the other hand, in the NW and southern Patagonia a quarter with rains at the threshold above normal is expected.

Regarding average temperatures for the quarter, warmer temperatures are estimated to be more likely in the south and east of the Pampean region and in Patagonia. On the north, northwest and center of the country a quarter with normal temperatures for the time is expected.

“Within the general framework of sustained rainfall deficit observed during most of 2020, the summer crops had a fundamental contribution: the rains in January,” he said. Roberto de Ruyver, director of the Institute of Climate and Water of INTA.

In this line, he indicated that “in a summer that was expected to have possibly deficient rains over the Pampeana region and the NEA, due to the occurrence of a La Niña event, the rains observed in the month of January are those that will allow to have harvest results acceptable for the rain forecast that was had and the scarce profiles in water content that were observed in spring and early summer ”.

According to De Ruyver, “the rains in January occurred at the most opportune moment for a good part of the summer crops, which during that month go through one of their main critical stages that define the performance of their cycle.”

During the month of February, the deficit situation reappeared in the east of the country, that even lasted for several days at the beginning of March, limiting the possibilities of the crops that went through their critical phase in that period. “Something similar to what happened in 2020, with 25 days with almost no rain from mid-February to March 10. This year that period was not as severe in terms of water shortages, but it was longer, ”explained the director of the Institute.

He also observed as a difference in this comparison, that the 25 days of shortage in 2020 were with higher temperatures than those observed in February 2021. “This mention of temperatures allows us to mark a particularity of this 2021,” said De Ruyver. In general, “in years with rainfall deficits, the average temperatures are usually higher than normal as the system loses part of the moderating effect in the absence of rain, not only due to the lesser amount of water but also due to a greater tendency to have less number of days with rain ”.

However, according to the director, “the summer of 2021 has had temperature values ​​very close to normal in the east of the country, without the presence of significant heat waves or in the number of consecutive days of heat or in the intensity of high thermal marks. and persistent ”. Therefore, he remarked: “A good example of what we insist so many times that neither in the Niña nor Niño events should exhaustive generalizations be made a priori because each season will have its particularities that will add case studies and renew the interest of science in continue discovering the secrets of the climate system and its variability ”.

Finally, he made reference to the fact that in the western regions of the country (Cuyo and NW) the rainfall situation had much more normal values ​​or even excesses with respect to the average values ​​in some places.

“It is to highlight that in years with La Niña summer, towards the following fall, in general, the influence on our country tends to decline and the trend towards deficits is statistically lower than what happens with the summer that precedes it,” he concluded. the director of the Institute of Climate and Water.