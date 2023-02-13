Mexico City.- The new car shortage and spare parts It will make vehicle insurance in Mexico between 15 and 20 percent more expensive, advance Gerardo de la Garza Ramireznational president of the Mexican Association of Insurance and Bond Agents (Amasfac).

He explained that, since there were not enough units in car dealerships, used vehicles began to be in such demand that their commercial value increased.

That increase shocked insurers.

“In the part of cars where it has hit us hard is that a year ago you insured a car that was worth 300,000 pesos and the insurance charged you thinking that that car started the year at 300,000 and in the end it ended the year worth 250,000 and Surprise! The used car that started at 300,000 is now worth 330,000,” he said. De la Garza Ramirez.

For this reason, the insurers finished paying more of the projected

Currently, said the expert, they are updating the value of the car policy, which is going to increase.

“The price will depend on the brand, the vehicle, but ‘lower your hand’ by 15, 20 percent auto insurance will go up.

“Because also the spare parts, in case of collisions, are scarce and expensive, so let’s say that replacing the car or the value of the car increased and the spare parts too, on both sides we bring an inflation of what compensates the vehicles,” he said.

The president of the Mexican Association of Insurance Agents and Bonds highlighted that, in the culture of anticipating the purchase of vehicle insurance, Nuevo León is number one nationwide.

“Nuevo León is the State of the Republic with the most insured cars, it is the national example of a culture of foresight. (…) 67 percent of the vehicle fleet is insured.

“Obviously, if we go to the national average, which is 33 percent, here (in Nuevo León) we are doing very well, because there are states, for example, Guerrero, that unfortunately does not even reach 7 percent of the insured vehicle fleet.” , he detailed.

De la Garza Ramirez He said that, with this coverage, Nuevo León has a greater legal guarantee to respond to victims of road accidents, as it has first-class medical care, unlike places like Guerrero.

For this reason, when it comes to saying that Nuevo León is the entity with the most crashes, it is rather due to the fact that there is greater coverage and, therefore, more policy claims from insurers.

We recommend you read:

In other states, low coverage penetration reduces that record, said the president of the Mexican Association of Insurance and Bond Agents.